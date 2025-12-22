PBSO Pulls Deputies From Loxahatchee Groves Patrols Over Contract 'Breach'

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is no longer patrolling the streets of a municipality they are contracted to protect.

A statement assures residents of the Town of Loxahatchee Groves that the agency is still providing timely, professional and uninterrupted law enforcement services as needed. But PBSO says it is no longer providing assigned deputies exclusively to the town, blaming a breach of contract.

The sheriff's office provides deputies to Loxahatchee Groves at a cost of $680,000 per year, but claims that town officials withheld this month's payment in an attempt to get the agency to renegotiate.

PBSO says that was a breach of contract and will now pursue legal action.