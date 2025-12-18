Demolition Is Underway At The Old Inn At Boynton Beach

Demolition is underway on an old motel in the heart of Boynton Beach. Mayor Rebecca Shelton says the city's Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the former Inn at Boynton Beach for just over $8 million in October.

"I can't wait til I get off (I-) 95 and I don't have to look at this place."

She tells CBS 12 News that the location is the gateway to the city and was a longtime problem for the community, citing repeated incidents of crime like sexual assaults and domestic violence.

Demolition is expected to take up to four months.

City leaders say the property will not be sold immediately, as officials work to determine its future use.