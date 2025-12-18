BICE Manager Jose Gonzalez In Custody At Alligator Alcatraz

A suspected illegal immigrant who's been a familiar face to those in the local restaurant scene is now being held at Alligator Alcatraz.

An attorney for 53-year-old Jose Gonzalez says his client was initially pulled over during a routine traffic stop by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He was driving his nephew's truck on a supply run and the stop was reportedly initiated over an allegedly illegal tint.

Gonzalez is the manager of the popular BICE on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach and operates the Tacos Agave food truck in West Palm Beach.

His attorney says the man was turned over from FHP to ICE and was moved between multiple detention facilities before being transferred to Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades. But the attorney says Gonzalez has a valid work permit connected to an ongoing immigration or asylum case.

He's challenging the legality of his client's detention.