West Palm Beach, Palm Beach File Petition With FAA Over Flight Restrictions

The City of West Palm Beach and Town of Palm Beach have filed a legal petition against the FAA, challenging year-round restrictions over Mar-a-Lago, that has air traffic redirected over some neighborhoods that never had it before.

The restrictions went into place for at least one year in October. It means a no-fly zone over President Trump's Palm Beach estate and club even when he is not in town.

Under the FAA’s new flight-path rules, planes have to use routes northeast of Palm Beach International Airport.

In their challenge, the municipalities argue that the flight orders serve no lawful purpose when the president is not in town.

The legal action also seeks to force the FAA to review its process for implementing the flight restrictions.

Residents have been complaining about near round-the-clock airplane noise, soot from aircraft landing on their roofs and reduced air quality.