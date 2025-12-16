50-Year-Old Delray Beach Minister Accused Of Sex Acts With Young Girl

A 50-year-old minister at a church in Delray Beach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Kenneth Edwards Jr. is a minister at Church of the Living Gold and faces charges of lewd or lascivious activity against a girl he met at a clothing store.

Investigators say the two exchanged Instagram handles before they met up twice for sexual contact, with the alleged victim asking for vape pens in exchange for the activity.

The girl's mother found evidence of the relationship on her daughter's phone and during a controlled video call Edwards admitted to engaging in the sex acts.

The search is on for more potential victims.