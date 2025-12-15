LISTEN: Keeping Holiday Meals From Making You Sick

TAMPA -- Many good things happen during the holidays. But the season that begins at Thanksgiving and extends through Hanukkah, has a higher than average incidence of food poisoning.

University of South Florida environmental health microbiology professor Jill Roberts says a big part of the problem is the way items for a big meal are left out at room temperature all day. Roberts says two hours should be the max. If you make a lot of one item, such as potato salad, leave a little out and keep the rest refrigerated.

Another problem comes from handling food. Viruses often make the rounds during the holidays, and one way they spread is by people using their hands. She recommends urging guests to use tongs, ladles and other serving devices.

Find out more from Jill Roberts by listening to our Beyond the News podcast below:

Photo: Canva