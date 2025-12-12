Police In WPB Break Up Massive Drug Trafficking Operation

Enough fentanyl to kill more than a million people.

That's how much was taken off the streets of Palm Beach County, according to State Attorney Alexcia Cox. She and local police agencies announce the results of "Operation Old School."

"For far too long, an entire neighborhood has lived under the shadow of a drug trafficking ring that has been pumping illegal drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and others into this community."

The investigation included state and federal partners, and began in June of 2023, following a surge in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in West Palm Beach and surrounding communities.