Florida's Third Buc-ee's Will Open In 2027 Along The Treasure Coast

Florida's next Buc-ee's location will be opening in 2027.

That word from the company that operates the travel centers.

The Fort Pierce Buc-ee's will be located off I-95 and Indrio Road and include a gas station with over a hundred pumps, 800 parking spaces and that giant store with all the snacks and other items that are popular among fans of Buc-ee's.

There are only two Buc-ee's currently open in Florida...one in Daytona Beach and the other in St. Augustine.

An Ocala location is expected to open its doors in 2028.