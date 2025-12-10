Sen. Scott Says His 'More Affordable Care Act' Is Being Considered In House

While Democrats and Republicans in DC discuss extending Obamacare subsidies, Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to change the entire healthcare system.

His "More Affordable Care Act" is being introduced in the House.

It's a process that President Trump has spoken out in favor of, as a better way to get Americans healthcare.

"We don't need government. We don't need insurance companies to tell us how to do it. If we want to help somebody, which we should, give them the money. Let them buy what they want. Let them negotiate prices."

Scott, who is Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, says the money should go directly to consumers so that they can decide what insurance to purchase or pay for healthcare costs directly.

The proposal is being led in the House by Texas Republican Congressman August Pfluger, who is chairman of the Republican Study Committee.