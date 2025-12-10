GOP Florida Governor Candidate Wants Special Session On Property Tax Relief

There's a call for a special session on property tax relief from a former Florida House Speaker.

GOP candidate for governor, Paul Renner, says he doesn't think lawmakers should wait until the regular Legislative Session begins next month.

"The governor's been talking about it for about nine months now, I think since the early part of the year. In the meantime, all of our taxes have gone up in 2025."

And Renner says they'll go up again next year.