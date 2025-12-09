Palm Beach County To Sue The FAA Over Flight Restrictions To Protect Trump

Palm Beach County votes to mount a legal challenge against new FAA year-round flight restrictions aimed at protecting President Trump.

This comes as many residents have complained that the one-mile no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago has rerouted air traffic over their neighborhoods.

They include County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who questions why the restrictions must remain in place even when the president is not in Palm Beach. Weiss lives in one of two communities that never had planes roaring overhead until the FAA put in the new rules in October.

Despite today's 4 to 3 vote, county staff may still attempt to engage the FAA in conversation.