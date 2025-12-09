Creative Sentencing: Man Sentenced For ATV Crash That Severely Injures Teen

A creative sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to a near-deadly DUI crash in Jupiter Farms.

16-year-old Makayla Mullins suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her unable to walk or speak, according to her mother.

37-year-old Ryan McCue was behind the wheel of an ATV two years ago this month when he crashed it while speeding. He later tested well above the legal blood alcohol level.

A judge gave him 13 years in prison, followed by 20 years probation, but also ordered that McCue spend one night in jail every year of probation on the anniversary of the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Mullins family with Makayla's injuries.