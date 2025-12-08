West Palm Beach To Vote On Southern Blvd Name Change To Honor President

A vote is expected this evening that could have President Donald Trump's name on street signs in West Palm Beach.

City commissioners will vote after watching a presentation by the city attorney.

A state law brought about the name change for a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump's Mar-a-Lago to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The state, the town of Palm Beach and the county have all approved it, but it must also get approval from West Palm Beach.

The mayor's administration has recommended approval, but there has been pushback from some residents of the city where Kamala Harris beat Trump by more than 18 points last year.