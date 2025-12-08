Fort Pierce Commission Unanimously Approves New Police Chief David Smith

A new police chief for the city of Fort Pierce.

City commissioners give unanimous approval to the hiring of David Smith, a former commander with the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

City Manager Richard Chess selected Smith from a list of three finalists last week and presented his choice to the Commission this morning.

Today's vote was unanimous.

Smith replaces former Chief Diane Hobley-Burney, who stepped down in May after a department survey revealed deep frustration among the ranks about a variety of things.