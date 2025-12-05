Slain Locksmith David Long Laid To Rest After 'Celebration Of Life' In Vero

A murdered locksmith on the Treasure Coast has been posthumously named an honorary deputy.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers spoke at the Celebration of Life for 76-year-old David Long, who was shot to death along with Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow while she served an eviction notice.

"I’ve come to learn that David and his profession as a locksmith have been woven into the fabric of our community for decades. I regret not knowing him, as his family and our community has made their heartfelt admiration of him quite well known since he was taken from us.”

Long was a U.S. Army veteran, and he was given a formal send-off yesterday at Calvary Chapel in Vero Beach.

Members of the Sheriff's Office filled nearly four rows of the church, as a show of respect for a man they say embodied public service.

A deputy's badge was presented to Long's family.