Fort Pierce City Manager Selects New Police Chief

A new Fort Pierce police chief has been chosen out of three finalists, but the move is not yet official.

City Manager Richard Chess announced yesterday that he has selected David M. Smith, who most recently served as commander of Eastern District Operations for the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

Chess says Smith has 24 years of experience and he will replace former Chief Diane Hobley-Burney, who resigned in May. That came following a department survey that revealed deep frustration among officers over low pay, poor morale, and lack of support-issues that have contributed to high turnover.

The City Manager will present his recommendation to the Fort Pierce City Commission at a regular meeting on Monday, where commissioners will discuss and consider the appointment.