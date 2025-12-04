West Palm Beach Baristas Join Starbucks Strike

Baristas from West Palm Beach are now reportedly among the Starbucks workers from across the country who are taking part in an ongoing labor strike.

It's the longest unfair labor practice strike in the company's history, at more than twenty days. The Workers United union says the movement, known as the "Red Cup Rebellion," has gathered support from 3,000 baristas across 145 union stores.

The strike is aimed at getting better staffing and hours for baristas who claim they are being overworked, better pay and resolution of what the union calls unfair labor practices.