PGA Blvd Shutdown Wednesday Due To Traffic Stop Of Bank Robbery Suspect

We're learning more about police activity that closed a stretch of PGA Boulevard yesterday.

It was a tense situation that unfolded when a man who allegedly demanded money at a bank was pulled over by police.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say he refused to comply and later surrendered after the busy roadway was shut down between Campus Drive at Palm Beach State College and Victoria Gardens Avenue, which is closer to I-95.

It all started around 12:15 p.m. when the suspect gave bank employees notes, demanding a large amount of money and then left in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.