Palm Beach Firefighter Charged With Attacking Teens With Baseball Bat

A Palm Beach County firefighter-paramedic is out of jail on bond after his arrest for attacking a group of teens with a baseball bat.

Lighthouse Point Police in Broward County released surveillance video of the incident that they say happened after the teens rang Alex Lutz's doorbell and rode away in a golf cart.

The video shows Lutz chasing down the golf cart and swinging his bat at the teens, allegedly striking three of them.

You can hear a teen on the back of the cart scream "Yo man I didn't do anything wrong!"