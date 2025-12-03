Bodycam Released In Case Of Port St. Lucie Sergeant Shot In Face

A Port St. Lucie Police sergeant who was shot in the face twice during a call in the Tradition neighborhood will have to undergo another surgery.

Sergeant Erik LeVasseur remains at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, after a second surgery to repair his facial features, his jaw was wired shut and he needed a tracheotomy to keep his airway secure. But the police department says he will have to be moved to another facility to have shrapnel removed from his retina.

LeVasseur and five other officers responded to a home in the Town Park community Monday night due to a neighbor dispute with a mental health component. They found 32-year-old Frankie Riccio with an AK-47-style rifle and authorities say that when they ordered him to put it down, he opened fire.

Officers fired back, killing the suspect. The officers involved are on paid leave, which is standard protocol.

The police department has released the bodycam video.