Slain Indian River Deputy Laid To Rest After Memorial Service

"Our Terri." That's how Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers refers to 47-year-old Sergeant Terri Sweetings-Mashkow who is being laid to rest today.
Flowers says his agency has been receiving assistance and condolences from all directions.
"I received a call from FBI Director Kash Patel, Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, Senator Rick Scott."
In fact, DeSantis, Collins and others attended her memorial service inside a Vero Beach airport hangar.
Sweeting-Mashkow was shot and killed by Michael Halberstam, as she was serving an eviction notice to him last month.
A locksmith was also killed and a fellow deputy was wounded. Halberstam was shot by deputies and died from his injuries a day later.
After the memorial service, a procession of law enforcement members brought the sergeant's body to a nearby cemetery for burial.