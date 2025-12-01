Teen Arrested After Reports Of Shots Fired At Boca's Town Center Mall

A teen faces charges after an altercation at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton during the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Boca Raton Police responded to reports of a fight and possible gunshots at the food court on Saturday afternoon. Santos Figueroa Alvarenga was taken into custody for possessing a concealed weapon underage, as he is just 18 and under Florida law, you must be 21.

He told officers that he was approached by three males who had been fighting and feeling threatened, he lifted up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities reported that there was no evidence of a shooting having occurred.