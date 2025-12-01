Early Voting Underway For Vacant State House Seat In Palm Beach County

Early voting is underway for folks living in Florida House District 90 in Palm Beach County.

It's to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Democrat State Representative Joe Casello earlier this year.

The candidates are Democrat Rob Long, Republican Maria Zack and Independent Karen Yeh. District 90 covers areas of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Registered voters living in the district can vote at one of three locations: The Ezell Hester Community Center on Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach, the Delray Beach Community Center or the Supervisor of Elections South County Branch Office in Delray.

Early voting runs through this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and election day is Tuesday, December 9th.

Whether you vote early or on election day, remember to bring your drivers license or other photo-signature I.D.