PBC School Teachers Protesting Over Impasse Between Union & School District

Palm Beach County teachers will be protesting for better pay today.

The Classroom Teachers Association is organizing the protest outside the School District headquarters in West Palm Beach.

The teachers union wants a 5 percent cost of living raise but the district has proposed a 1.5 percent increase along with bonus money.

Union leaders say that would leave educators even further behind inflation. A special judge is now reviewing both sides and will issue a recommendation.

Today's protest is set to begin at 4 p.m.