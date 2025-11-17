Vero Beach Doctor Accused Of Fondling Patients & Inappropriate Comments

A Treasure Coast doctor is arrested for allegedly fondling patients and making sexual comments.

Family physician Doctor Christopher Olenek faces accusations from victims dating back to 2011.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers has already named at least eight victims who have come forward with accounts of the doctor making inappropriate comments and he wants to know if there are more out there.

"Everybody in Vero knows that he's a creep. Okay, well come forward and tell us that. We need to put that down on paper. We need to hear that from the people in the community who are aware of the situation."

Olenek is only charged with a misdemeanor because the statute of limitations has run out for the other victims who came forward.

The doctor has bonded out of jail and is still able to practice medicine until the Florida Board of Medicine revokes his license.