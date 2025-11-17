FAU Professor On Leave Sues For 1A Violation Over Charlie Kirk Comments

An FAU professor placed on leave for online posts about Charlie Kirk is suing the university.

Dr. Rebel Cole, a scholar of the College of Business, has filed the federal lawsuit against Florida Atlantic President Adam Hasner and other top officials behind his suspension in September.

The comments on Cole's X account included such threats that he would "hunt down and make both unemployed and unemployable" those who were celebrating the assassination of the Turning Point USA founder.

Along with Cole, the university sent two additional faculty members on leave due to their social media posts about Kirk, which were seen by some as celebrating his death.

In the lawsuit, Cole claims his First Amendment rights are being infringed upon.