Pres. Trump To Visit Palm Beach For 3rd Weekend In A Row

The White House confirms that President Trump will be spending his third weekend in a row in Palm Beach.

Air Force One is expected to land at Palm Beach International around 8:30 tonight and leave around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the FAA VIP movement notice is in place for the entire weekend. Also the Town of Palm Beach Has roadways leading to Mar-a-Lago closed until further notice.

The flight restrictions above Trump's "Winter White House" cover a ten-mile radius when he is in town. That's in addition to the one-mile radius restriction when the president is not in Palm Beach.