New Publix Replacing One Destroyed By Tornado To Open In May

A new Publix will be opening next May in Palm Beach County.

The store in the Avenir neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens was under construction and near completion when an EF-3 tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton destroyed it last year.

Construction crews had to tear it down and start all over.

The October 10th tornado was one of several that ripped through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. It brought 140-mile winds through the building, ripping apart the roof and cracking the foundation.

Publix was planning a grand opening just days later.

Another tornado struck the Spanish Lakes senior community in Port St. Lucie, claiming six lives.