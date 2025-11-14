Illegal Truck Driver Has Court Hearing As Supporters Claim Discrimination

The illegal immigrant from India who's charged with an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike that claimed three lives appeared virtually before a St. Lucie County judge.

Yesterday's court hearing was for a routine docket call, as Harjinder Singh's attorneys outlined next steps in the case. He addressed the judge with the help of a Punjabi interpreter.

Defendants are not typically brought in for these types of hearings, but his attorney, Natalie Knight-Tai, tells CBS 12 News why she requested that the judge allow it in Singh's case.

"Just imagine yourself sitting in a cell and not knowing what's going on...knowing you're accused, having no idea what's going on in the outside world."

Despite being here illegally and failing an English proficiency test, Singh was given a commercial drivers license in both California and Washington.

During the hearing, Singh's lawyers requested independent testing of the victims' blood samples.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, supporters say discrimination against Sikh truck drivers is growing since Singh's arrest in August.