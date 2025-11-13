Kickoff Manatee Season With FPL's Manatee Lagoon

Mid-November marks the traditional start of what's known as manatee season, when the mammals gather in larger numbers in warm-water areas.

That includes FPL's Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach, which is hosting their "Migration Celebration" on Saturday.

"And it offers families the perfect opportunity to connect with Florida's gentle giants and discover how each of us can play a role in manatee conservation."

The Eco-Discovery Center is right next to Florida Power and Light's Clean Energy Plant, which puts out warm water for the manatees that huddle up there.

"That power plant puts out clean warm water, which is why the manatees like to come visit us here."

Education Coordinator Danielle Wertz says that anytime water temperatures drop below 68 degrees, manatees will head south.