Florida CFO Presents $2 Million In Reimbursement Funds For Local Sheriffs

Florida's Chief Financial Officer paid a visit to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office today, with giant checks in hand.

"I am happy to award $2 million from the State Board of Immigration Enforcement to support our sheriff's offices in their efforts to assist ICE in their immigration enforcement."

PBSO received over $994,000 in reimbursement money, while other area sheriff's offices also received funds.

Blaise Ingoglia says there is a cost to illegal immigration and that is paid for by the communities and taxpayers of Florida.

"This great state of Florida has continually led on the fight for and against illegal immigration by working to prevent illegal immigration in our state and deporting those criminal aliens that have reached us."