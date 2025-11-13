Assistant Coach Caught On School Security Video With Minor Student

Palm Beach County School District Police have released more information about a now-former assistant coach at Seminole Ridge High School who faces serious charges.

The probable cause affidavit shows that 20-year-old Ruben Tirado was caught on security video footage, acting in a sexual manner with a 14-year-old student in a school hallway.

Tirado faces counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child and one count of offenses against students by an authority figure.

The alleged victim admitted to engaging in sexual acts of varying degrees with the man over the past three months, all on campus and after dismissal.

Tirado has been fired by the school and let go by the Acreage Athletic League, where he was a youth sports coach.

Police want to hear from anyone with more information on Tirado, in case there are more victims. The number to call is 561-434-8700.