No Flags Placed At Grave Sites At National Cemetery On Veterans Day

Something was missing at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth yesterday.

"We didn't see no veterans decorations...flags."

Nancy Cafiero was visiting the grave of her brother, a Vietnam veteran, but the American flags are usually in place at the grave stones on Veterans Day were not there.

It's believed to be due to the partial government shutdown, though no one at the federally-run cemetery has confirmed that.

A sign on the door of the administrative office, which was locked when CBS 12 visited, reads that while the cemetery remains open, staff may not be on hand.

Still, burials continue to take place and the grass is being cut as normal.