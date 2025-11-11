Port St. Lucie Police Chief Confirms Death Of Double Homicide Suspect

Police along the Treasure Coast confirm that the suspect in a double-homicide has died.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says that 62-year-old Paul Maraio shot and killed two men at their homes in the Tropical East community before running into a third home and taking a woman hostage.

"It appears that there was some sort of ongoing neighbor dispute and something just brought our suspect to the edge today where he took things into his own hands."

The SWAT team was brought out, but the man stayed barricaded for two and a half hours before the woman was released.

When they eventually made entry, officers found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

The names of the victims have not been released.