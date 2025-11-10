Cold Weather Shelters Opening In 2 Treasure Coast Counties

With cold temperatures coming tonight, a warming shelter is opening along the Treasure Coast.

Lows in the City of Fort Pierce are forecast to drop into the low 40s, but with the wind chill it'll feel like the 30s.

The city, along with a nonprofit, are opening the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym along Avenue D at 5 p.m. today until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Free transportation is being offered for those who need it. Pickup locations include the Kilmer Branch Library, Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, Pinewood Park, Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop and the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station.

Click Here for more information.

The Salvation Army is opening a warming shelter in Vero Beach, at 2655 5th Street Southwest. The doors will open at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. tomorrow. Those in need of assistance is asked to register by calling 772-453-5383.

As of this writing, neither Palm Beach nor Martin Counties have plans to open a shelter.