Donald J. Trump International Airport? A GOP Lawmaker Wants To See It

A Republican state representative wants to rename an airport after President Trump.

Palm Beach County's Meg Weinberger is drafting a bill for next year's session that would change Palm Beach International Airport "Donald J. Trump International."

The airport is just a few miles away from Mar-a-Lago.

Weinberger is the same lawmaker who pushed successfully to rename a stretch of Southern Boulevard., leading to Trump's home, after the president.

That is now law but the actual street sign change is still in the works.