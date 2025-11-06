Boca Raton Mayor Wants To Take Advantage Of The 'Mamdani Migration'

Boca Raton's Mayor says the exodus is coming."I think there are a lot of dissatisfied people who will be wanting to leave New York."

Scott Singer, asked by CBS 12 News about the mayoral victory in New York City for Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, says his city is ready to welcome any business that wants to flee the Big Apple.

"There's an opportunity for low-tax, pro-business jurisdictions like Boca Raton to attract jobs."

But the mayor says the city is mainly focused on businesses.

"Let me be clear, we're focused specifically on business-growth. We can't accommodate all the people who want to leave New York and move to Florida in Boca Raton."

Mayor Singer specifically wants to get businesses in the financial sector, medical technology, artificial intelligence and other fields that offer jobs in the $100,000 salary range.

He says operating costs are thirty percent lower than New York currently, with no state or local income tax. Singer adds that Boca Raton has the lowest property tax rate of any full-service city.