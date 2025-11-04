'Operation Slow N Go' Nets 5 Arrests, 2,000 Grams Of Narcotics & Guns

Drug trafficking won't go unpunished in Florida. That message was delivered by Attorney General James Uthmeier in West Palm Beach.

"As you've got a president blowing up these fentanyl boats in the middle of the ocean, we're going to keep blowing up these networks right here in the state...letting people know that we are tough on crime. We will hold wrongdoers accountable and that's not gonna fly here in this state."

He announced that "Operation Slow N Go" took down a ring that operated across much of the state, and beyond according to PBSO Chief Deputy Robert Allen.

"This stretch from Miami-Dade, up to St. Lucie County, out west to Okeechobee County. I believe it has tentacles all the way up to Virginia."

The investigation was led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, with several agencies assisting, including Martin County, where Sheriff John Budensiek spoke about the importance of collaboration.

"This case today exemplifies our working relationship, our resolve to go out there and touch bad guys anywhere. There's no more defeating us again by our jurisdictional boundaries."

The attorney general's Office of Statewide Prosecution also played a big part. Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Nolowin shared some details.

"It stopped a large-scale narcotics operation that was selling narcotics out of multiple locations across the state, including the 45th Street Flea Market here in Palm Beach County."

He says over 2,000 grams of narcotics were seized, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth and other drugs, along with several handguns and automatic rifles.

Seven arrest warrants were issued with five people taken into custody in Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties, and more pending.