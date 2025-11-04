Boca Raton Residents Will Vote On $175 Million Bond For Police Headquarters

Boca Raton residents could be on the hook for a $190 million police headquarters.

A bond referendum will be put to voters in March that would have homeowners paying back $175 million through property taxes, at a rate of about $125 a year for the next 30 years.

Police Chief Michele Miuccio tells CBS 12 News that the agency has outgrown the old headquarters, which was built almost 40 years ago.

"It's kind of hard to work together when you have your computer crimes in one area and your detectives at another and if they need to do something forensically to a computer, they have to go out to the other building."

The proposed 17-acre site would be near I-95 and Spanish Lakes Boulevard and is forecast to be finished by 2029, if voters approve the bond. An information session was held for residents last night.