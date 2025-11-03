Authorities ID Woman Who Jumped To Her Death From Pickup Truck Along I-95

Police have identified a woman who jumped to her death from a moving vehicle along I-95.

Port St. Lucie Police say 23-year-old Taylor Joan Robert was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck being driven by a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning as the two were on their way home from a Halloween party in West Palm Beach.

They were in the northbound lanes of the Interstate in St. Lucie County when investigators say Robert jumped from the truck and succumbed to her injuries.

The man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police say the woman told a friend on the phone that she was going to jump just before she did. Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

You may contact Detective Giaccone at (772) 807-4401 or Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at (800) 273-8477.