Florida AG Uthmeier Sues California & Washington Over Illegal Truck Driver

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is providing more details about a lawsuit he filed against the states of California and Washington.

It's focused on their allowing an illegal immigrant from India to procure commercial drivers licenses.

Harjinder Singh is accused in the deaths of three people on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce back in August when he made an illegal U-turn while behind the wheel of a semi. Speaking Friday on The Brian Mudd Show, Uthmeier says the case will be fast-tracked to the nation's highest court.

"When one state sues another state, the case goes immediately to the United States Supreme Court. It doesn't bounce around through all the lower courts. It's the nature of one sovereign suing another."

There's no word yet on whether the high court will hear the case.

"I hope they take it because if so, we've got a solid record that shows that our state has been harmed because of (Governor Gavin) Newsom, California and other Liberal leftist states."

He says Singh should've never been able to get behind the wheel of a semi because he was in the country illegally, couldn't read or speak English proficiently and failed driving exams.