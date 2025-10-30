Wellington Mom Claims Daughter's School Bus Is Overcrowded

Concerns are being raised about crowded school buses in Palm Beach County.

A Wellington woman says her daughter's bus is so crowded that students are sitting three to a seat and even in the aisle on the ride to Polo Park Middle School in Wellington.

Heather Nabi tells CBS 12 News that she's called the school and the district's transportation office several times.

"We all have to work and I can't take her to school and pick her up everyday, you know. So, we trust the school and the district to keep our kids safe. And they're definitely not safe."

The school district claims that the morning bus route is within normal capacity according to their records, but they will evaluate this concern to see if any adjustments need to be made.

They also urge parents to use the "Register Your Ride" system to ensure that they have accurate information needed to manage bus routes and capacity effectively. Parents with questions can call the District's transportation department at 561-357-1110.