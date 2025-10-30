Fired Stuart City Manager Considering Taking Legal Action After His Ouster

The former City Manager of Stuart is not going away quietly.

Mike Mortell continues to speak out after the City Commission this week voted to terminate him without cause.

"I do not think this is appropriate. And when you have rogue commissioners that think they're above the law, something needs to happen to fix it."

Mortell tells CBS 12 News that all the blame goes to Commissioner Sean Reed who he says "ambushed" him at Monday's meeting when he made a motion to terminate.

Since then, Reed has released personnel files on Mortell, who says if that continues he will consider taking legal action against the commissioner. Those files show Human Resources complaints and body camera footage from when Mortell was stopped by deputies last year.

The former city manager claims he was cleared in all of it.