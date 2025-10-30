6 Nude Beachgoers Arrested For 'Taking It All Off' At Non-Nude Beach

Authorities along the Treasure Coast say it's just the 'naked truth.'

"We have an obligation to enforce all laws...whatever the law is."

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Lieutenant Andrew Bolonka is talking about the arrests of six people who were nude on a non-nude beach.

He explains that the parking area at the popular "clothing-optional" Blind Creek Beach is closed for paving, so some people are parking at strip of beach at the nearby Little Mud Creek Boat Ramp and taking it all off there.

The problem is that it is NOT clothing optional. One nude beachgoer spoke with CBS 12.

"I guess because I just like a tan with no tan line."

There is a sign at Little Mud Creek that warns nudity is not allowed.

Those arrested face misdemeanors for indecent exposure and a possible year in jail.