Democrat Frankel Wants Briefing On New Flight Restrictions Over Trump Home

A member of Congress from West Palm Beach wants to know more about newly implemented year-round flight restrictions in place over Mar-a-Lago.

Democrat Lois Frankel says she is requesting a briefing from the U.S. Secret Service "to better understand these new restrictions and explore practical alternatives.”

Last week, the FAA banned aircraft from operating within a one nautical mile radius of President Trump's home, whether he is there or not. Frankel says that means that aircraft taking off and landing at Palm Beach International must use only one direction and neighborhoods to the north of the airport will see more noise and air pollution.

The Secret Service told the congresswoman that she'll have to wait for her breifing until after the partial government shutdown has ended.

Meanwhile, a VIP notice from the FAA signals a presidential visit this weekend. The new flight restrictions include a ban on air traffic within a 10-mile radius of Mar-a-Lago while Trump is in town.

The president's visit, which begins with his arrival on Friday afternoon/evening, coincides with Halloween and the season-opening bash at Mar-a-Lago.