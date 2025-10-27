Martin County Sheriff's Office Looks For Woman Accused In Jury Duty Scam

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman accused in a jury duty scam.

31-year-old Kenique Bellamy allegedly posed as a sheriff's office employee and convinced her victim that he had missed federal jury duty. She claimed a warrant had been issued for his arrested and pressured him to pay supposed "federal fines" to avoid arrest.

Investigators say Bellamy talked the man into depositing nearly $24,000 into a Bitcoin ATM.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect through a review of transaction records and digital evidence. Anyone with information on Bellamy's whereabouts can reach out to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.