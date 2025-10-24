School Basketball Coach Arrested For Sending Nude Pics To Teen

A basketball coach with ties to a couple of schools in western Palm Beach County is arrested for sending nude photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl.

25-year-old Javian Dennard Golphin Junior is alleged to have solicited the minor for sex using social media and text messages. He was the boys basketball coach at Lake Shore Middle in Belle Glade and had some connection to Glades Central High School as well.

But the principals at both schools say he is no longer allowed on campus.

The alleged communications occurred over the past couple of months.