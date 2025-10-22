Teacher Suspended For Charlie Kirk Comments Gets An Administrative Hearing

A small victory for a teacher who was suspended without pay for comments made about Charlie Kirk on his private Facebook page.

Matthew Theobald was working at Spectrum Academy in Martin County when he called the Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk a "fear-mongering neo-Nazi."

His future was discussed at last night's school board meeting with the public weighing in. They had differing opinions.

"This is a parent witch hunt and it's for those with a very particular viewpoint and agenda."

"He does indeed have free speech. He is not free from consequences from saying whatever he feels like, especially promoting and cosigning murder."

Theobald's attorney had asked that school officials recuse themselves from hearing the evidence against him in a termination hearing and the school board voted to allow the Division of Administrative Hearings to hear the case.

Theobald's wife also spoke, saying the suspension is a targeted attack on the teacher's union, of which her husband is the president.

A School District attorney says the teacher's termination hearing will not likely happen before next year. Theobald will remain suspended without pay until it does.