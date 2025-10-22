DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: Trump Supporters Snubbed By FEMA Under Biden

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says an internal investigation has found that during the Biden administration, FEMA employees systematically refused to visit homes of disaster survivors who displayed Trump signs.

There had previously been claims of this happening in Florida and other states after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but Biden's FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the time said they were isolated incidents.

Noem now says FEMA employees also collected information about the political beliefs of disaster survivors and used the information to delay critical assistance. And she says there's evidence to support these things happening from as early as 2021.

Noem is vowing to "not let this stand" and is referring the matter to the Justice Department for further investigation and potential prosecution.