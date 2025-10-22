Community Weighs Interchange Proposal Linking I-95 & Turnpike In Hobe Sound

It wouldn't happen for years, but Florida's Turnpike System wants to hear from the public about a possible interchange connection I-95 with the Turnpike in Martin County.

"Tonight I am asking you guys to choose the no-build option."

"I'm just one more vote saying please don't do this."

Those who spoke at last night's public hearing were mostly against the project, with some explaining why.

"What it really does is turn Martin County into a pass-through zone for out of county traffic and freight."

State officials say the project is meant to ease traffic and improve safety and point out that the $447 million would not come from taxpayers, but from Turnpike tolls.

Both highways run side-by-side in the Hobe Sound area, but drivers currently have to get off one, typically at Indiantown Road in Jupiter, before jumping on the other.

Count on more public hearings like the one on Tuesday night to happen before any decisions are made.